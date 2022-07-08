CWG Begin In
Shooting

ISSF Changwon Shooting World Cup: Preview, Indian Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream

A 49-member Indian team will be looking for a great medal tally at the Changwon ISSF Shooting World Cup which is set to kick off on July 9.

Indian shooters bound for Changwon, Korea for the ISSF Shooting World Cup (Source: Twitter/Suma Shirur)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 8 July 2022 9:59 AM GMT

The Indian shooting contingent is aiming high as they travel to Korea for the ISSF World Cup. So far, 2022 has been a successful year in terms of medalling at various World Cup's.

The year started with the Cairo World Cup, in Egypt, where India came out as table toppers. They won a total of seven medals, which included four gold. Then, the Nicosia World Cup in Cyprus saw the country just win a solitary medal, a silver. This was a cup where shotgun events were contested.

Another similar shotgun world cup, this time at Lima, Peru, saw India win a single medal yet again. It was a bronze, which saw them finish 10th on the medal's table. Even in the Lonato Cup, a silver was won. This highlights India's lack in good shotgun shooters, as compared to their rifle and pistol shooters who end up collecting the medals.

The recent World Cup held in Baku saw the Indian shooters finish 5th on the table with two golds and three silver medals.

Interestingly, the team was going to pull out of the Changwon World Cup on the account of the Asian Games. However, after its postponement, they decided to send their team and vie for top honours.

According to a PTI report, two members of the staff accompanying the team tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Changwon. They are isolating and the other team members will be tested once again.

Indian Squad for ISSF Shooting World Cup:

Anish Bhanwala- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

Arjun Babuta- 10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men

Manu Bhaker- 10m Air Pistol Women
25m Pistol Women
25m Pistol Team Women

Simranpreet Kaur Brar- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
Ashi Chouksey- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rife 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

Sagar Dangi- 10m Air Pistol Men
10m Air Pistol Team Men

Zahra Muffaddal Deesawala- Skeet Women
Skeet Mixed Team

Mehuli Ghosh- 10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Women

Vivaan Kapoor- Trap Men
Trap Team Men

Ahmad Mairaj Khan- Skeet Men
Skeet Mixed Team

Paarth Makhija- 10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Team Men

Tushar Shahu Mane- 10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men

Bhowneesh Mendiratta- Trap Men
Trap Mixed Team
Trap Team Men

Anjum Moudgil- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Shiva Narwal- 10m Air Pistol Men
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Men

Naveen (21-year-old) - 10m Air Pistol Men
Naveen (36-year-old) - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Men

Neeru Dhanda- Trap Women
Trap Mixed Team

Palak- 10m Air Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Women

Preeti Rajak- Trap Women
Trap Mixed Team

Sanjeev Rajput- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Ramita- 10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Team Women

Sameer- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

Sift Kaur Samra- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

Rhythm Sangwan- 10m Air Pistol Women
25m Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Women
25m Pistol Team Women

Rahi Sarnobat- 25m Pistol Women
25m Pistol Team Women

Vijayveer Sidhu- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

Chain Singh- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

Yuvika Tomar- 10m Air Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Team Women

Prithviraj Tondaiman- Trap Men
Trap Mixed Team
Trap Team Men

Elavenil Valarivan- 10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Women

Where to Watch?

All the finals can be viewed either on ISSF's livestream tab on their website, or on their YouTube channel.

When to Watch?

All the finals will be taking place on Monday, 10th July.

