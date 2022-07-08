ISSF Changwon Shooting World Cup: Preview, Indian Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The Indian shooting contingent is aiming high as they travel to Korea for the ISSF World Cup. So far, 2022 has been a successful year in terms of medalling at various World Cup's.



The year started with the Cairo World Cup, in Egypt, where India came out as table toppers. They won a total of seven medals, which included four gold. Then, the Nicosia World Cup in Cyprus saw the country just win a solitary medal, a silver. This was a cup where shotgun events were contested.

Gold 🥇 alert! #SwapnilKusale & #AshiChouksey have won India their second gold of the @ISSF_Shooting #WorldCup in #Baku beating #Ukraine 16-12 in the Mixed 3P final. Congratulations! @WeAreTeamIndia @Media_SAI #IndianShooting

Another similar shotgun world cup, this time at Lima, Peru, saw India win a single medal yet again. It was a bronze, which saw them finish 10th on the medal's table. Even in the Lonato Cup, a silver was won. This highlights India's lack in good shotgun shooters, as compared to their rifle and pistol shooters who end up collecting the medals.



The recent World Cup held in Baku saw the Indian shooters finish 5th on the table with two golds and three silver medals.

Interestingly, the team was going to pull out of the Changwon World Cup on the account of the Asian Games. However, after its postponement, they decided to send their team and vie for top honours.