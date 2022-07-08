Shooting
ISSF Changwon Shooting World Cup: Preview, Indian Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream
A 49-member Indian team will be looking for a great medal tally at the Changwon ISSF Shooting World Cup which is set to kick off on July 9.
The Indian shooting contingent is aiming high as they travel to Korea for the ISSF World Cup. So far, 2022 has been a successful year in terms of medalling at various World Cup's.
The year started with the Cairo World Cup, in Egypt, where India came out as table toppers. They won a total of seven medals, which included four gold. Then, the Nicosia World Cup in Cyprus saw the country just win a solitary medal, a silver. This was a cup where shotgun events were contested.
Another similar shotgun world cup, this time at Lima, Peru, saw India win a single medal yet again. It was a bronze, which saw them finish 10th on the medal's table. Even in the Lonato Cup, a silver was won. This highlights India's lack in good shotgun shooters, as compared to their rifle and pistol shooters who end up collecting the medals.
The recent World Cup held in Baku saw the Indian shooters finish 5th on the table with two golds and three silver medals.
Interestingly, the team was going to pull out of the Changwon World Cup on the account of the Asian Games. However, after its postponement, they decided to send their team and vie for top honours.
According to a PTI report, two members of the staff accompanying the team tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Changwon. They are isolating and the other team members will be tested once again.
Indian Squad for ISSF Shooting World Cup:
Anish Bhanwala- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
Arjun Babuta- 10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men
Manu Bhaker- 10m Air Pistol Women
25m Pistol Women
25m Pistol Team Women
Simranpreet Kaur Brar- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
Ashi Chouksey- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rife 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
Sagar Dangi- 10m Air Pistol Men
10m Air Pistol Team Men
Zahra Muffaddal Deesawala- Skeet Women
Skeet Mixed Team
Mehuli Ghosh- 10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Women
Vivaan Kapoor- Trap Men
Trap Team Men
Ahmad Mairaj Khan- Skeet Men
Skeet Mixed Team
Paarth Makhija- 10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Team Men
Tushar Shahu Mane- 10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men
Bhowneesh Mendiratta- Trap Men
Trap Mixed Team
Trap Team Men
Anjum Moudgil- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
Shiva Narwal- 10m Air Pistol Men
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Men
Naveen (21-year-old) - 10m Air Pistol Men
Naveen (36-year-old) - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Men
Neeru Dhanda- Trap Women
Trap Mixed Team
Palak- 10m Air Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Women
Preeti Rajak- Trap Women
Trap Mixed Team
Sanjeev Rajput- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
Ramita- 10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Team Women
Sameer- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
Sift Kaur Samra- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
Rhythm Sangwan- 10m Air Pistol Women
25m Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
10m Air Pistol Team Women
25m Pistol Team Women
Rahi Sarnobat- 25m Pistol Women
25m Pistol Team Women
Vijayveer Sidhu- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
Chain Singh- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
Yuvika Tomar- 10m Air Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Team Women
Prithviraj Tondaiman- Trap Men
Trap Mixed Team
Trap Team Men
Elavenil Valarivan- 10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Women
Where to Watch?
All the finals can be viewed either on ISSF's livestream tab on their website, or on their YouTube channel.
When to Watch?
All the finals will be taking place on Monday, 10th July.