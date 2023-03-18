ISSF Shooting World Cup Bhopal: Preview, Schedule, Live stream, Squad

ISSF world cup Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship will be held from 20 to 27 March at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bhopal for the first-time ever.

The competition is expected to feature 325 players and 75 officials from 33 different countries.

National champs and Championships have been hosted several times in the shooting academy in the past few years. This is the first time Academy is hosting the World cup with the 50m range extensions and new facilities aimed specifically at World Cup.

Although all the top shooters from the country keep coming to Bhopal for international-class range training purposes.

Indian Squad

Men

10m Air Rifle: Hriday Harzarika, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Kanwar

50m Rifle 3-Position: Aishwarya Partap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kasale, Akhil Sheoren

10m Air Pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Varun Toma, Sumit Raman

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Ankur Goel, Vijayveer Sidhu

Women ﻿

10m Air Rifle: Tilottama Sen, Narmada Nithin, Ramita Jindal

50m Rifle 3-Position: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik

10m Air Pistol: Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

Live Streaming

The ISSF World Cup 2023 Bhopal will be streamed on the ISSF's YouTube channel. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.

Schedule

ISSF Shooting World cup will be held in Madhya ﻿Pradesh Shooting Academy, Bhopal. it will start from the 20th of March to the 27th of March 2023.