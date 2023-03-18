Shooting
ISSF Shooting World Cup Bhopal: Preview, Schedule, Live stream, Squad
All you need to know about the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Bhopal.
ISSF world cup Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship will be held from 20 to 27 March at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bhopal for the first-time ever.
The competition is expected to feature 325 players and 75 officials from 33 different countries.
National champs and Championships have been hosted several times in the shooting academy in the past few years. This is the first time Academy is hosting the World cup with the 50m range extensions and new facilities aimed specifically at World Cup.
Although all the top shooters from the country keep coming to Bhopal for international-class range training purposes.
Indian Squad
Men
10m Air Rifle: Hriday Harzarika, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Kanwar
50m Rifle 3-Position: Aishwarya Partap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kasale, Akhil Sheoren
10m Air Pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Varun Toma, Sumit Raman
25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Ankur Goel, Vijayveer Sidhu
Women
10m Air Rifle: Tilottama Sen, Narmada Nithin, Ramita Jindal
50m Rifle 3-Position: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik
10m Air Pistol: Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker
25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh
Live Streaming
The ISSF World Cup 2023 Bhopal will be streamed on the ISSF's YouTube channel. Only the finals of each event will be streamed live.
Schedule
ISSF Shooting World cup will be held in Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy, Bhopal. it will start from the 20th of March to the 27th of March 2023.