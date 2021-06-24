ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021: Saurabh Chaudhury, Manu Bhaker in action LIVE updates, Score, Results, Blog

Hello and Good Afternoon!

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Day 1 of the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021 in Osijek, Croatia.

India fielded three shooters in each of the four medal events on Thursday, barring the Men's 10M Air Pistol, where they have two shooters in Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary (World No. 1 and World No. 2 respectively).



The day will start with 10M Air Rifle men's event, which will feature India's Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar. In the Three Positions (3P) event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will compete. It will be followed by the Women's 10M Air Rifle qualifiers, which will see Elavenil Valarivan competing alongside teammates Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil.

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will compete in the Men's 10M Air Pistol qualifiers.

Keep following our LIVE Blog: