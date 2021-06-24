Shooting
ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021: Saurabh Chaudhury, Manu Bhaker in action LIVE updates, Score, Results, Blog
Follow our LIVE Blog for all the updates from Day 1 of the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Day 1 of the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021 in Osijek, Croatia.
India fielded three shooters in each of the four medal events on Thursday, barring the Men's 10M Air Pistol, where they have two shooters in Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary (World No. 1 and World No. 2 respectively).
The day will start with 10M Air Rifle men's event, which will feature India's Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar. In the Three Positions (3P) event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will compete.
It will be followed by the Women's 10M Air Rifle qualifiers, which will see Elavenil Valarivan competing alongside teammates Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil.
Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will compete in the Men's 10M Air Pistol qualifiers.
Keep following our LIVE Blog:
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2021 8:18 AM GMT
Indian men's team finishes fourth in the qualifiers ofAir RIfle event
The Indian men's team finishes fourth in the team event of Air RIfle
- 24 Jun 2021 8:13 AM GMT
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar qualifies to the final
India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar qualifies to the final of the 10M AIR RIFLE MEN event as he finishes in the 7th position shooting 628.0.
Deepak Kumar finishes 14th
Divyansh Panwar finishes 25th