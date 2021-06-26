Top
Shooting

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhury fight for gold, LIVE Updates, Scores, Results

Saurabh Chaudhury and Manu Bhaker eye the gold medal in mixed team event of 10m air pistol at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia. Follow LIVE updates.

X

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker eye gold medal in mixed 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup [Source: Sportstar]

By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2021-06-26T18:27:27+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Updates on the ISSF Shooting World Cup being held in Osijek, Croatia.

Four Indians are vying for medals in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event of the ISSF World Cup this evening.

India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury finished second in the qualifiers with 387 points will compete in the gold medal match against Russia's Vitalian Batsarashkina and Artera Chernousov. But before that, two other Indians, Abhishek Verma, and Yashaswini Deswal, who finished third in the qualifiers with 386 points will face off Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi in the bronze-medal encounter.

Follow our blog for latest updates.


Live Updates

