ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhury fight for gold, LIVE Updates, Scores, Results

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Updates on the ISSF Shooting World Cup being held in Osijek, Croatia.

Four Indians are vying for medals in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event of the ISSF World Cup this evening.

India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury finished second in the qualifiers with 387 points will compete in the gold medal match against Russia's Vitalian Batsarashkina and Artera Chernousov. But before that, two other Indians, Abhishek Verma, and Yashaswini Deswal, who finished third in the qualifiers with 386 points will face off Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi in the bronze-medal encounter.






