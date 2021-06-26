Shooting
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhury fight for gold, LIVE Updates, Scores, Results
Saurabh Chaudhury and Manu Bhaker eye the gold medal in mixed team event of 10m air pistol at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia. Follow LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Updates on the ISSF Shooting World Cup being held in Osijek, Croatia.
Four Indians are vying for medals in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event of the ISSF World Cup this evening.
India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury finished second in the qualifiers with 387 points will compete in the gold medal match against Russia's Vitalian Batsarashkina and Artera Chernousov. But before that, two other Indians, Abhishek Verma, and Yashaswini Deswal, who finished third in the qualifiers with 386 points will face off Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi in the bronze-medal encounter.
Live Updates
- 26 Jun 2021 12:57 PM GMT
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury settle for silver
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury settle for silver in the final of the 10m Air Pistol mixed event of the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Croatia. They lost the final by 12-16 against Russia's Vitalian Batsarashkina and Artera Chernousov.