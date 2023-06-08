ISSF Junior World Cup: Three medals for India in rapid-fire pistol events

On the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup, the Indian contingent achieved remarkable success in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team event, securing a silver medal. The team comprised Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, and Jatin, who showcased exceptional shooting skills and teamwork.

In the individual event, Sameer added another silver medal to India's tally, while Mahesh Anandakumar clinched the bronze. The gold medal went to France's Yan Chesnel.

Impressively, three out of the six qualified shooters in the men's rapid-fire pistol event were Indians. Rajkanwar finished third in the qualifiers with a score of 577, Sameer secured the fourth spot with 577, and Mahesh claimed the sixth qualifying position with a score of 575.

From left Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu & Jatin, atop the podium after winning 🥈 in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event @ the @issf_official World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany. Sameer & Mahesh Anandakumar also won individual silvers in the event.#ISSFJuniorWorldCup #Suhl pic.twitter.com/zP13zk5Dwp — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) June 7, 2023

In the final, Yan Chesnel emerged victorious with 27 hits in the 40-shot final. Sameer closely followed with 26 hits, securing the silver medal, while Mahesh secured the third position with 19 hits, earning him the bronze.



The combined efforts of Sameer, Rajkanwar, and Jatin resulted in a team total of 1722, securing the silver medal for India. They finished just behind Korea, who logged 1728 points.

With this achievement, India continues to lead the medal tally at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup, currently holding an impressive count of six gold medals, six silver medals, and three bronze medals.