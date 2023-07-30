ISSF Junior World Championships: Indian shooters reported for damaging equipment, being found in other rooms

India's junior shooters, who finished 2nd in the medal tally at the World Junior Championships in South Korea this month, have been reported for 'breaking the code of conduct' of the hotel they were staying in.

The incidents have been reported by the Korean hotel to the Indian officials accompanying the 90-member squad.

An official travelling with the Indian squad told PTI that the hotel reception had reported an incident where a female shooter was found inside a male shooter’s room. There were also a few instances where some equipment was damaged inside the hotel rooms.

“The hotel had reported a few instances of damage to some equipment in the rooms, for which they have been compensated. There had been incidents where players prepared noodles in electric kettles and damaged them,” said an official who had accompanied the team to Changwon.

“An incident where a female shooter was found inside a male shooter’s room too was reported by the hotel reception, but on questioning the said shooters, nothing was found. And, none of the national squad members was involved in any of the activities as pointed out by the hotel. What we found during questioning was that a female shooter had used the toilet in a male shooter’s room,” the official said.

The official confirmed that one of the senior officials accompanying the contingent had submitted a report to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and “everyone, including the coaching staff will be called for questioning soon”.



India had sent the largest contingent among participating countries to the World Juniors in the Korean city, which concluded on 24 July.

India finished 2nd in the medal tally behind China. India finished with 17 medals -- six gold, six silver and five bronze -- at the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023. Seven Indians managed to bag more than one medal.



The event took place from July 16 to 24 at Changwon Shooting Range, Republic of Korea.

(With PTI inputs)