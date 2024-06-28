ISSF appoints Amit Bhalla to promote shooting sports in global universities

To bolster the presence of shooting sports within universities globally, the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) has designated Amit Bhalla, a prominent figure in Indian shooting promotion, as the 'ISSF President Ambassador'.

This appointment came as part of the ISSF's executive committee meeting, underscoring Bhalla's pivotal role in fostering the sport's growth in educational institutions worldwide.

Luciano Rossi, President of ISSF, highlighted Bhalla's responsibilities, stating, "As ISSF President Ambassador, your tasks include representing me at competitions and institutional events, promoting the ISSF, and maintaining relations with institutions on my behalf."

This role signifies a commitment to deepen collaboration with the International University Sports Federation (FISU), aiming to integrate shooting sports more prominently into university athletic programs globally.

Amit Bhalla currently serves as the Vice-President of Manav Rachna University, recognized as a prominent Khelo India center that has nurtured numerous shooting talents, including Olympic medalists Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar.



Under the mentorship of Asian Games and World Cup gold medalist Ronjan Sodhi, the university has emerged as a hub for shooting excellence in India.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Bhalla remarked, "This is a specialized role curated by ISSF. It's a significant move to collaborate and connect with universities globally."

He emphasized the importance of structured growth in university sports, highlighting the upcoming World University Shooting Championship scheduled for November, hosted by the Association of Indian Universities at Manav Rachna University.

The appointment of Amit Bhalla as ISSF President Ambassador signifies a proactive step towards expanding the footprint of shooting sports in the educational domain, reflecting ISSF's commitment to fostering global sporting excellence through strategic partnerships and grassroots engagement.