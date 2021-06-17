Tokyo Olympics: Shooting — Introduction of mixed events a golden opportunity for India

Indian shooting team will soon vie for medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The inclusion of the 10m mixed events is a golden opportunity for India.



The mixed event has been introduced in the 10m air rifle and pistol category. The young Indian shooters have been dominating the new event.

In the past few years, Indian shooters have produced medal-winning performances. Eight Indian shooters will compete across two mixed events.

Let's have a look at these Tokyo-bound shooters and why they have an optimistic chance of clinching the medals.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker

The strong duo of world rank two shooters has been a dominant force. Youngsters have been unbeatable at international championships when ganged up together.

In 2019, Manu and Saurabh were an unbeatable pair as they clinched all the gold medals at the ISSF Shooting World Cups.

The sensational duo continued their golden rush at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. They also hold the world record in the 10m air pistol mixed event. Hopefully, in a few months, the duo will also secure an Olympic record.

Increasing the probability of India winning a medal, the nation is also sending another terrific duo. Current world top shooters Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will also pair up together at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Verma and Deswal are also not far behind from the other pair as they have also secured the podium finish in the past. During the 2021 ISSF World Cup, they clinched the bronze medal.



