Tokyo Olympics: Shooting — Introduction of mixed events a golden opportunity for India
Eight Indian ace shooters will vie for medals in the mixed events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Indian youngsters have dominated this event.
Indian shooting team will soon vie for medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The inclusion of the 10m mixed events is a golden opportunity for India.
The mixed event has been introduced in the 10m air rifle and pistol category. The young Indian shooters have been dominating the new event.
In the past few years, Indian shooters have produced medal-winning performances. Eight Indian shooters will compete across two mixed events.
Let's have a look at these Tokyo-bound shooters and why they have an optimistic chance of clinching the medals.
Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker
The strong duo of world rank two shooters has been a dominant force. Youngsters have been unbeatable at international championships when ganged up together.
In 2019, Manu and Saurabh were an unbeatable pair as they clinched all the gold medals at the ISSF Shooting World Cups.
The sensational duo continued their golden rush at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. They also hold the world record in the 10m air pistol mixed event. Hopefully, in a few months, the duo will also secure an Olympic record.
Increasing the probability of India winning a medal, the nation is also sending another terrific duo. Current world top shooters Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will also pair up together at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Verma and Deswal are also not far behind from the other pair as they have also secured the podium finish in the past. During the 2021 ISSF World Cup, they clinched the bronze medal.
Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar
10m air rifle world number one (women) and two (men) will pair up to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Valarivan and Panwar have also produced excellent shooting together.
They have always reached the podium with their splendid performance. During the 2021 ISSF World Cup, the duo bagged the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed event.
Even if they aren't able to perform their best individually, together they have an optimistic chance of winning.
Another duo representing India in the 10m air rifle mixed event is Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar. Moudgil and Kumar have also secured the top three positions at international levels.
In the past, they have also defeated their fellow Tokyo-bound Indian shooters. Moudgil was the only Indian rifle women shooter to advance for the finals in the 2021 ISSF World Cup.
The Indian shooters compliment each other when they team up. All eight Indian shooters have the capacity and potential to reach the podium finish. They have not only performed their best but dominated this event throughout.