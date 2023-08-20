India's women's 25m pistol team clinches gold at ISSF World Championships

India's women's 25m pistol team clinched the gold medal at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

The Indian team of Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker shot a combined score of 1744 to beat Chinese Taipei.

The Chinese Taipei side, comprising Tien Chia Chen, Tu Yi Tzu and Wu Chia Ying, scored 1743 to secure silver.

China settled for the bronze medal.

This is, meanwhile, India's third gold at the World Championships. Earlier, Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal paired up to win the 10m air pistol mixed team gold, while the Indian trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen, and Ramita made a top-of-the-podium finish with a score of 1895.9 in women's 10m air rifle team.



Overall, India won five medals so far.

On Saturday, Mehuli Ghosh secured an Olympic quota place after winning a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle event. The men's 10m Air Pistol team also won a bronze medal.