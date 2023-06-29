India's shooting squad for Asian Games, World Championships takes shape

With one day to go in the shooting trials in New Delhi before India's squad for the Asian Games and World Championships are announced, the suspense around which of the rifle and pistol shooters will make it has reached a crescendo.

Olympians Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat made sure they are favourites for selection by topping the pistol trials on Wednesday. Odisha's Shriyanka Sadangi and Madhya Pradesh's Goldie Gujjar topped the rifle trials. One more day of trials remain in the rifle and pistol events.

While the provisional squad of pistol and rifle shooters for the mega events is expected to be announced on June 30, the deadline set by the Indian Olympic Association for all the national sports federations, the provisional squad of shotgun shooters was announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) last Sunday.

Quite a few big names from among the shotgun shooters missed out. World Cup gold medallist and veteran Mairaj Khan, former world champion and six-time Asian champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and the 23-year-old Bhowneesh Mendiratta are among those who failed to make the cut over the course of the four selection trials since last year.

The World Championships will be in Baku in August and the Asian Games will be in Hangzhou from September 23.

India Shooting Squads (Shotgun)

Asian Games

Trap (Men): Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu. (Women) Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet (Men): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura. (Women) Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore.

Skeet Mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa/Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

World Championships

Trap (Men): Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu. (Women): Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet: (Men) Aanatjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura. (Women) Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore.

Trap Mixed team: Prithviraj Tondaiman/Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai/Preeti Rajak.

Skeet Mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa/Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Following the Asian Games, the Asian Championships are also scheduled in October in Changwon, Korea, where a further 24 Olympic quota places will be distributed. India so far has three Paris Olympics quota places through Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men's Trap), Rudrankksh Patil (10m Air Rifle Men) and Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men).