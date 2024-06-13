ISSF World Cup: Bhowneesh Mendiratta finishes fourth in the final

The third day of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup concluded with a blend of triumph and disappointment for the Indian contingent. Bhowneesh Mendiratta emerged as the standout performer, clinching 4th place in the Men's Trap event finals held at Lonato, Italy.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta showcased his talent with a stellar performance. He secured a spot in the finals with a remarkable 123 out of 125 across five series in the qualifying round, demonstrating exceptional accuracy by missing only two shots.

He finished 3rd in the Qualifying. Despite a strong start, Mendiratta faced a setback in the initial stages of the finals but mounted a determined comeback. Ultimately, his efforts earned him a 4th place finish, narrowly missing out on a hard-fought battle.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta shoots a tremendous 123/125 in Men's Trap to sail through to the finals at the ISSF World Cup Lonato 🇮🇳🙏#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/XDSQaLWLj0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 13, 2024

In contrast, the rest of the Indian team faced disappointment as they failed to qualify for the finals in their respective categories. Prithviraj Tondaiman narrowly missed the final spot after finishing the qualifiers in 17th position with a score of 119.



Lakshay Sheoran missed the finals with a score of 116, securing a rank of 26th. It was a tournament to forget for Jaswinder Singh and Vivaan Kapoor as both finished in the second half of the table. Women’s Trap Shooting ended up in disappointment as Kirti Gupta, Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle, Manisha Keer, Shreyasi Singh, and Rajeshwari Kumari crashed out in the qualifying round.

The Indian contingent will now shift its focus to the upcoming Men's and Women's Skeet rounds, along with the Mixed Skeet rounds scheduled later this week.