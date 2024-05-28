23-member Indian shooting squad heads to Munich for ISSF World Cup

A 23-member Indian Rifle and Pistol squad has been announced for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich, scheduled for an end-of-the-month start.

The top three shooters recently seen in action during the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials, mostly make up the squad. India will participate in all the 10 Olympic events.

Speaking before the departure of the squad, Kalikesh Narayan Sing Deo, Senior Vice President, of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), said, “Some shooters had some obvious queries about the program, given it is in the lead-up to the Olympics, but we had a world with all them and convinced them of the importance Shooting at the Munich World Cup and Camp in France thereafter."

"We have always been flexible on personal coaches and all we have said is that they adhere to the SOPs and maintain basic discipline. We have also spoken about the importance of a common and jointly worked out minimum training programme during this important period, whether during a world cup, camp or when at home, which is monitored actively by the High-Performance Director/National Coaches," Deo said on the issue of the personal coaches traveling with the Indian shooters.



He added, “If such basic protocols can be followed, personal coaches are always welcome. We should all get together for the success of team India.”



The team after competing at Munich World Cup will proceed to a camp in France before heading back for a two-week break at home. They will then assemble for a departure camp in Bhopal, before departing for the Olympic Games.

The logic behind the Munich World Cup is to provide the shooters with exposure leading to the Olympics. The main focus is to be in a competitive environment, in a tournament that is played in a format similar to the Olympics as per NRAI.