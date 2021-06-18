What Indian Shooting did right after the 2016 Olympics debacle?

India is on its path to become the powerhouse in shooting post the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian shooting team has been producing medal-winning performances on international platforms.

The nation has seen a meteoric rise in shooting after the disappointment at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The likes of Abhinav Bindra, Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang were expected to win medals in Rio. However, the Indian team couldn't clinch medals in shooting.

The post-Rio transformation in Indian shooting

Post-2016 Rio Olympics, NRAI faced a lot of criticism. Notably, the association took it as a priority to analyze its fallouts.



To understand the reasons for the underperformance of the 2016 Rio Olympics, a four-member committee was constituted. India's most successful shooter, Abhinav Bindra, chaired the committee. The members then formulated a strong unbiased report.

Abhinav Bindra at the 2016 Rio Olympics

This report played an important role in bringing the revolution in the Indian shooting. In the current scenario, the Indian shooting team is standing at the world's top positions.



The committee, NRAI, and NRAI President Raninder Singh deserve an appreciation for making significant changes. Their road map for Indian shooting has been a success with Indian shooters dominating at the world cups.

With Tokyo Olympics around the corner, it is important to acknowledge the drastic changes brought in Indian shooting sport over the years.

Systematic Road Map

The committee presented a systematic road map for the upcoming years and Tokyo Olympics. However, analyzing things and making changes are two different tasks. NRAI did a commendable job in implementing the changes.

All three shooting events, i.e. pistol, rifle, and shotgun, were given equal importance. Indian shooters have been performing well in all three events at the world level.

There has been a significant improvement in the financial assistance given to Indian shooters. During the lockdown, when shooters didn't have access to shooting ranges, resources were made available.

The current Indian shooting team is a blend of experienced and young shooters. Addressing the different needs of junior and senior shooters, NRAI started a Junior shooting program. This program was a success as young shooters dominate the Tokyo team.

Physical and mental training



During the Rio Olympics, Apurvi Chandela couldn't perform her best outing because of a lack of rest and sleep. The mental and physical training was made a priority for the Indian shooting team.



The Indian shooting team, apart from their coaches, now also has the support of their fitness trainer, psychologists, and physiotherapists. Being a mental sport, concentration and calmness during a match play a vital role.





Apurvi Chandela (Source: Times of India)

Even external factors can affect a shooter's mind before a match. Mental training has been made necessary for the Indian team. The importance of taking breaks, proper rests, emotional wellbeing of shooters is now taken care of.



Role of former World champions

The Indian architects of shooting like Gagan Narang, Jaspal Rana, Suma Shirur, Deepali Deshpande, Mansher Singh have been the support system of the Indian shooting team.

Former world champions have been coaching the Indian squad. They were champions when there wasn't much awareness about the sport in the country. The veteran shooters made sure the resources and guidance they lacked, the future of Indian shooting doesn't.

NRAI also hired international coaches and ex-Olympians to make India's Olympic medal dream come true.

Even within the Indian shooting team, the experienced shooters play an important role in boosting the young shooters. The pressure of representing India at the Olympics can overwhelm the youngsters. However, they have the support of their seniors and coaches.

Consistent performance since 2019

Since 2019, Indian shooters have been dominating the medal tally at the World Cups and international championships. There has been an impressive growth in Indian shooting after the 2016 Rio Olympics. The current world rankings of the Indian team are proof of the systematic change.

The Indian shooting team is now appreciated by Indians as well as world platforms. The domination of the Indian shooting team at the world championships has been incredible. Hopefully, Indian shooters continue their medal-winning form at the Tokyo Olympics.