Four Indian shooters secure Paris Olympics berths in 25m Pistol category

Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, and Vijayveer Sidhu secured coveted Olympic quotas in the 25m women’s and men’s pistol categories at the Olympic Selection Trials (OST 4) held at the MP Shooting Academy in Bhopal on Monday.

Esha Singh demonstrated her unwavering skill in the women’s 25m pistol event, delivering an outstanding performance with a score of 43 in the finals of the OST T3, on Sunday.

Although her tally surpassed the existing world record by a point, ISSF regulations dictate that trial performances are not recognized as official records. Manu Bhaker showcased her prowess by securing the second position with a tally of 40, closely followed by Rhythm Sangwan in third place.



In the men’s 25m pistol category, Anish Bhanwala displayed exceptional confidence and proficiency, clinching the top position with a stellar performance in the rapid-fire pistol event. With three flawless series of five hits each in the finals, he secured a total of 36 hits, earning a well-deserved quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics.