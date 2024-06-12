ISSF Shotgun World Cup Lonato: Indian shooters target medal points

Eighteen Indian shooters, including Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Asian Games medalist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, and Raiza Dhillon, are set to compete at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2024 in Lonato, Italy, from June 10 to 18.

The Lonato stage, hosted at the Trap Concaverde Shooting Range, marks the sixth and final ISSF World Cup event of the 2024 season. While Indian shooters have earned nine medals in the shooting World Cups this year, the shotgun team has yet to secure a medal.

The Indian shotgun squad aims to change this at the Italy meet, which is also a significant event ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. India has already secured five quotas in shotgun shooting events for the upcoming Summer Games.

Two-time Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Asian Games and Asian Championships silver medalist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will lead the men's skeet team. Lakshay Sheoran, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, and Prithviraj Tondaiman will represent the Indian men's trap contingent at Lonato.

In women's skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, and Ganemat Sekhon, who together won the women's skeet team gold medal at the 2024 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait, will be competing.

Top contenders in women's trap include Manisha Keer, Shreyasi Singh, and Rajeshwari Kumari.

At Lonato, medals will be contested in five Olympic shooting categories: men's and women's skeet, men's and women's trap, and the mixed team skeet event.

ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2024 Lonato schedule

All in India Standard Time (IST)

June 13, Thursday

Women’s trap final - 6:30 PM onwards

Men’s trap final - 8:00 PM onwards

June 17, Monday

Men’s skeet final - 6:30 PM onwards

Women’s skeet final - 8:00 PM onwards

June 18, Tuesday

Mixed team skeet final - 6:30 PM onwards

ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2024 Lonato: Indian shooting squad

Men

Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan (mixed team), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (mixed team), Kuldeep Sanyashi, Sheeraz Sheikh, Arjun Thakur

Trap: Jaswinder Singh, Vivaan Kapoor, Lakshay Sheoran, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women

Skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon (mixed team), Ganemat Sekhon (mixed team)

Trap: Kirti Gupta, Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle, Manisha Keer, Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari

Where to watch ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2024 Lonato live in India

Live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2024 Lonato finals will be available on Olympics.com and the ISSF YouTube channel. Only the finals will be streamed live. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.