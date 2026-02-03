India to host 2027 Asian Rifle/Pistol C'ship as a Los Angeles Olympic quota event

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that New Delhi had won the bid to host the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027, at which eight quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 (LA 28) Summer Olympic Games will be awarded.

The same was confirmed through a letter sent to Shri. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, by H.E. Eng. Duaij AlOtaibi, Secretary General, Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC), on Monday (Feb 02, 2026).

It will be the second time in a row that India will be hosting the premier continental championship for Rifle and Pistol shooters after the 2026 edition, starting this week at the same venue.

It is pertinent to note that the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the global apex body of the sport, had earlier allotted the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun to be held in New Delhi in April 2027, where a total of 12 LA 28 quota places will be on offer.

Commenting on the hugely positive development, Shri. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “This will be a significant boost to Indian shooters on their road to LA as now they will have two events with home advantage spread across the year, to win quota places."

"For our Rifle and Pistol shooters, it is even more encouraging. On behalf of the NRAI, I thank the Hon. Secretary General Eng. AlOtaibi and his team at ASC, for continuing to repose their faith in India’s capability to host world class Shooting competitions.” He added

Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, also shared his thoughts, saying, “This is a result of the tireless efforts made by our entire team at NRAI, and I want to congratulate all of them first for this big win. Additionally, the tremendous support provided to us by the Sports Authority of India, the Ministry of Sports and the Government of India through its departments and agencies have ensured India’s growing stature as one of the most favoured destinations for world class Shooting competitions. We hope to reinforce the same further next year with the two international tournaments.”

India is slowly but surely turning into one of the global hubs of Sport Shooting, if not already. After the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Indian shooters won three or half of the country’s medals, top international competitions have been held regularly in the country at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting ranges.