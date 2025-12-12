Shooting: 2027 ISSF World Cup in Delhi named qualifying event for 2028 LA Olympics

In a massive boost to the Indian shooting sport community, the 2027 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi has been announced as a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The World Cup in Delhi will offer a total of 12 quota places – one in each of the 12 Olympic disciplines, which are included in the 2028 Olympics roster.

The development came to light as the International Shooting Sport Federation announced the 2028 Olympics qualification pathway on Thursday.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification cycle in shooting will start with the 2026 ISSF World Championships slated to be held in Doha next year with a whopping 36 quota places on offer.

Quota places will also be awarded at the 2027 World Championships, Asian Championships, each of the 2027 ISSF World Cup stages, and the ranking route.

Shooting was one of India's most successful sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Manu Bhaker winning twin medals. Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale also found themselves on the podium in the sport.

India has won a total of seven medals in shooting at the Olympics, including a gold in men's 10m air rifle by Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Games.







