India at Olympics: Shooting - A look at the history of the sport

The rise of the Indian shooting team at international levels is phenomenal. The nation is all set to send its biggest-ever shooting contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2021.



Shooting has been the most rewarding sport for the country. Abhinav Bindra won the first and the only individual gold medal India has won at the Olympics. However, it took the Indian shooting team a lot of time to reach this feat.



The first-ever Indian shooting contingent at Olympics was sent in 1951. Let's have a look at the journey of the Indian shooting team at the Olympics over the years.

Pre Rathore Era

In post-independent India, there wasn't much awareness about the sport. Albeit, some significant names came up in the 20th century. Following the inception of NRAI in 1951, India sent its first shooter, Dr. Harihar Banerjee, to the Olympics in 1952.

One of the early shooting legends, Dr. Karni Singh, became the only Indian shooter to compete in five Olympic games (1960,1964, 1968,1972,1980). Some other early shooting stars of the country were Prithipal Chatterjee, Devi Singh, and Roy Chaudhary. Young shooters at that time Jaspal Rana and Mansher Singh also represented India at the Olympics in 1996. However, no Indian shooter could reach the finals.

In the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Anjali Bhagwat became the first Indian shooter to qualify for finals. Marking her place in top shooters, Anjali opened up new possibilities for the country. This was the first seed in the growth of the Indian shooting.





2004 Olympics - India clinches its first medal in Shooting

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore marked history by winning the first-ever medal for India in shooting sport. He clinched the silver medal in the double trap event. It was also the first-ever silver medal for India at the Olympics. He opened up new horizons for the nation.



