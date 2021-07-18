India's medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics in shooting

Tokyo Olympics 2020, the moment the world has been waiting for is almost here. Records will be broken, dreams will come true, as the Indian team is departing for Tokyo.



The Indian shooting team's performance is one of the most awaited to watch. The team is India's strongest contingent in the history of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. From young pistol shooters to mixed pair-ups let's have a look at India's potential medalists for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Saurabh Chaudhary- 10m air pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary is the favorite Indian to clinch the Olympic gold medal. 19-year-old has everything in his favor from stats, technique, and fans support.

Even in the toughest matches against his seniors he has shown his consistent form. Since 2018, Chaudhary has reached podium finish in many matches.

Saurabh is known for his calm attitude, necessary for Olympics. He was also the only Indian mentioned in the list of athletes to watch out for in Times magazine.

Aishwary Pratap Singh- 50m rifle, 3positions

While the entire team is a power pack of world champions, Aishwary has been shinning in 2021. In the first world cup of the year, Pratap clinched the gold medal. The 20-year-old defeated world champions to climb up in the world rankings.

The surprising moment came when the rifle shooter qualified for finals in the 10m event in Croatia, in which he is not part of the Tokyo team. However, he won't compete in the event, it is a preview of his powerful form before the mega games.

Rahi Sarnobat- 25m pistol women event

Rahi made a comeback after defeating her injury. Since then her career has been in the upward direction. This year has been rewarding for Saranobat as she clinched the gold medal at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup.