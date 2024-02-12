India concludes Rabat Shotgun World Cup campaign without Medals

India's quest for medals at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Rabat, Morocco, concluded without success as Ganemat Sekhon and Munek Battula secured a 12th-place finish in the final skeet mixed team event on Monday.

With a combined score of 140 after three qualification rounds each, the Indian duo fell short of podium contention, while the United States claimed the top spot with an impressive score of 149.

🇮🇹 It’s an Italian 1-2 on the Skeet Women Final podium here at the Shotgun #WorldCup in Rabat!



🥇 Simona Scocchetti (ITA) 🇮🇹

🥈 Martina Maruzzo (ITA) 🇮🇹

🥉 Lucie Anastassiou (FRA) 🇫🇷#ISSFRabat | #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DVYFgwVhwH — ISSF (@issf_official) February 11, 2024

Adding to India's representation, the pair of Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan managed to secure 17th place, shooting a combined score of 134.



Despite the efforts put forth by the Indian contingent, it was Italy that dominated the medal standings, clinching all four gold medals on offer leading up to the skeet mixed team final.

As India bids farewell to the Rabat Shotgun World Cup, athletes and fans alike will reflect on the challenges faced and opportunities seized, while setting sights on future competitions with renewed determination.