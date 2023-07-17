Gautami, Abhinav bag Gold for India at ISSF Junior World Championship

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw bagged the Gold medal in the highly competitive 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF Junior World Championship being held in Changwon, South Korea on Monday.

In a closely contested affair, Gautami and Abhinav showcased exceptional skill and determination, triumphing over Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere of France. Jiale Zhang and Mingshuai Zhu of China took the Bronze.

Their remarkable performance demonstrates the prowess and dedication of Indian shooters on the global stage.

Under the guidance of Expert Rifle Coach Nishant Nathwani, Gautami's hard work and relentless training have earned her international recognition, adding to her impressive collection of national and State Championship medals.

“I have no words to express my joy. I am proud to have won the Gold for India. I had worked really hard and I am happy that it has converted into success,” said the 16-year-old Gautami who is currently studying at Billabong International School in the 11th standard.

Joining Gautami Bhanot in the winners' circle, 15-year-old Abhinav showcased his skills and determination throughout the tournament. Alongside Gautami, Abhinav demonstrated remarkable teamwork, contributing to India's victory.

In another impressive performance, Abhinav Choudhary and Amit Sharma, both alumni of Project Leap program, secured the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Team event, together with Shubham Bisla.

Abhinav later teamed up with Sainyam to grab a Bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event dominating Republic of Korea’s Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun in the bronze medal match. Chinese athletes made it 1-2 with the pair of BU Shuaihang and WANG Siyu winning the Gold and the duo of Yao Qianxun and ZHANG Yu grabbing the silver.