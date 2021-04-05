Shooting
Olympic medallist Gagan Narang set to marry fellow shooter Annu Raj Singh
Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang is set to tie the knot with fellow pistol shooter, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Annu Raj Singh.
Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang is set to tie the knot with fellow pistol shooter, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Annu Raj Singh.
The shooters, have known each other for a long time and have represented India at the Olympics together. Both the shooters will get married in Hyderabad later this month.
The 37-year-old Indian marksman was last seen in a new role as a commentator for the Sony Network for the Shooting World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi in March.
Narang was also in the news as a Good Samaritan. He readily agreed to give a gun to Yemeni shooter Amal Mudhsh who participated in the women's 10m air rifle event from his Gun for Glory Academy. Amal Mudhsh landed in New Delhi with no rifle or shooting gear. Coming from a country ravaged by years of war, she couldn't afford any so Narang agreed to the request from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).
It was in London 2012 Olympic Games, Gagan Narang had won the Bronze Medal in the Men's 10 m Air Rifle Event. Annu, who was competing at the professional level till now had paired with Heena Sidhu to win the gold medal in women's Pairs 10-metre air pistol at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.