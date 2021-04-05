Olympic medallist Gagan Narang set to marry fellow shooter Annu Raj Singh

Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang is set to tie the knot with fellow pistol shooter, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Annu Raj Singh.



The shooters, have known each other for a long time and have represented India at the Olympics together. Both the shooters will get married in Hyderabad later this month.



The 37-year-old Indian marksman was last seen in a new role as a commentator for the Sony Network for the Shooting World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi in March.



