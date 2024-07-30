Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday.

This win marks a significant achievement, as Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Olympics.

However, there has been some misinformation circulating on social media and broadcast platforms claiming that Manu Bhaker is the first Indian to win double medals at the same edition of a multisport event. Is this claim accurate?

SECOND MEDAL FOR INDIA IN PARIS OLYMPICS!!! 🥉

Manu Bhaker Becomes first ever Indian to win TWO OLYMPICS MEDALss in a single edition ❤️#Olympics #ManuBhaker#OlympicGames #IndiaAtParis2024 pic.twitter.com/cfBiDb96UR — Girish chandra (@Girishchandra29) July 30, 2024

The truth is, the first Indian to win two medals at the same edition of the Olympics was Norman Pritchard.



Norman Pritchard: The first Indian medalist

Norman Pritchard, an India-born athlete, won two silver medals at the 1900 Olympic Games held in Paris.

Pritchard's achievements have been a subject of debate due to the British colonial rule in India at the time, raising questions about the legitimacy of his representation of India.

He won two silver medals in 200m and 200m hurdles.



While there is debate about whether he represented 'England' or 'British India,' Pritchard's medals are officially credited to India.

Historian Ian Buchanan and reports from the 1900 Paris Olympic Games suggest Pritchard participated independently.

Despite the doubts, the official Olympic records credit his medals to India, making him the first athlete born in Asia to win an Olympic medal.

While Manu Bhaker's achievements are commendable, it is important to recognize that Norman Pritchard holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympic Games.

This historical context clarifies the misinformation and honors the achievements of both athletes appropriately.