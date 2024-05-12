Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala win 2nd Olympic selection trials T3

Shootera Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala asserted their dominance in their respective shooting events at the Olympic Selection Trials T3 held on Sunday.

Esha Singh, fresh off her triumph in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Karni Singh range in Delhi, showcased her prowess once again, clinching victory in the women's 25m pistol trial.

Her impressive score of 43 in the finals surpassed the world record set by Korean shooter Kim Yeji at the Baku World Cup, establishing Esha as a force to be reckoned with on the shooting scene.

Esha Singh @singhesha10 shoots one more than the world record to win the T3 Olympic Selection Trial for women’s 25m pistol. 🔫 Manu Bhaker @realmanubhaker is 2nd & Rhythm Sangwan @SangwanRhythm is 3rd. Congrats!🎊🔥🇮🇳#IndianShooting #OlympicSelectionTrials pic.twitter.com/QiYCFgla1b — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) May 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Anish Bhanwala continued his stellar performance, securing his second consecutive win in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, finishing with an impressive 36 hits to secure the top spot.



In the women's 25m pistol final, Manu Bhaker secured the second position with 40 hits, while Rhythm Sangwan claimed the final podium place with a score of 33. Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Abhidnya Patil finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

In the men's rapid-fire pistol event, Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the second position with 31 hits. Ankur Goel secured the third spot with 19 hits, followed by Adarsh Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat in fourth and fifth place respectively.

With the conclusion of the third trial, all eyes are now set on the fourth and final trial scheduled for Monday, where the top shooters will vie for their spot in the Olympic team. As it stands, Manu Bhaker leads the women's pistol category, while Anish Bhanwala maintains a commanding lead in the men's rapid-fire pistol event.