Indian Shooter Ramita advances to 10m Air rifle final at Munich World Cup

Indian shooter Ramita secured a fourth-place finish and a spot in the final of the women's air rifle category with a score of 633.0 in qualification round at the Shooting World Cup in Munich, on Sunday. Ramita's final is scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, her fellow Indian shooters Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan scored 629.3 and 628.3, placing them in 30th and 45th positions, respectively.

In the men's 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh narrowly missed out on the final. Singh, who topped the national trials, finished ninth with a score of 631.4.

Divyansh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil also fell short from final, securing 12th and 17th places in the qualification round with scores of 631.2 and 630.7 respectively.

So close yet so far for Sandeep Singh 🥲🥲!

Missed Air Rifle Finals on Inner 10s with USA shooter both with 631.4

Arjun - 635.4 (RPO)

DPS - 631.2

RBP - 630.7

All 4 in Top 20 but none could make into finals !!

While in W25 M pistol Esha Singh at 6th with 293 !! (1/2)#Shooting https://t.co/rOVYXDLDux pic.twitter.com/2Sh36Dh5vZ — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) June 2, 2024

Arjun Babuta delivered a notable performance, scoring 635.1 while competing for ranking points only (RPO), which was the second-best score of the day in the event.

Esha Singh ended on sixth-place after the precision round in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup, achieving a score of 293.

However, her compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, who recently placed second in the 10m air pistol trials, could only manage a score of 281, placing her 68th on the first day of the competition.

