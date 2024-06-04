Munich World Cup: Medal hunt continues for shooters as Esha finishes 6th

Esha Singh finished sixth in the women’s 25M Pistol at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich as India’s search for their first medal continued.

Esha shot 20 in the final, which was won by Camille Jedrzejewski of France over German Doreen Vennekamp after the two went through two shoot-offs to separate the winner. The two were tied at 40 after the regulation 10-series of shots. Current finals world record holder Kim Yeji of Korea was third with 35.

This was India’s second consecutive sixth-place finish in a final in this tournament after Ramita had finished the same in the women’s 10M Air Rifle on Monday. China leads the standings with three golds.

In 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 587 but missed the final owing to a lesser number of inner-10s (18 to 23) against Li Yuehong of China on Tuesday.



While Vijyveer was seventh in a field of 65 shooters, in which Peter Florian of Germany equaled the world record of 593, Bhavesh Shekhawat (583) and Anish Bhanwala (579) placed 12th and 23rd respectively.

In the mixed air rifle event, the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh (630.0) placed 13th, one rung above the other Indian team of Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta (629.7), in a strong field of 59 teams.

Indian shooters are currently on the exposure tour to the Munich World Cup with the final shooting squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics expected to be announced soon.