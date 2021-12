"She always dreamt of the Olympics," says coach of the teenage shooter who committed suicide

Unlike physical illness, depression could be a lot harder to understand. Anything, from bad grades at academics, losing a job, relationships, arguments, could trigger the feeling of sadness, and sometimes it doesn't even need a trigger at all. Every day, the topic of mental health is gaining importance, and so is the necessity to break the stigma around it. Reports of high rates of suicide among teenagers in India are not new to us, and somewhere we still fail to address this concern.





On Friday, Indian sports media outlets woke up to another such horrific news of teenage suicide after a 17-year-old international-level shooter shot herself to death with her licensed pistol inside her residence in Punjab, Faridkot. It was learned that the teen, Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu , committed suicide because she was unhappy with her performance at the 64th National Shooting Championships that concluded last week. Sandhu, though, did not win any medal in the individual category at the Nationals in Delhi, she had won a team medal in the junior civilian women team event.



The incident took place when she was studying on the ground floor, where her grandmother was sleeping. Her parents were asleep, and they discovered only in the morning.

"Nobody had guessed this would be happening. My room was next to her room when we participated in the Nationals tournament. She said she was unhappy with the result, but she was expecting good results in the future. Even her parents did not know what was going inside her mind," says an emotional Sukhraj Kaur, who is the of Faridkot shooting district academy.





Sandhu harboured the dream of taking part in the Olympics and winning medals for her country at the biggest stage in the world. But unable to qualify in the Tokyo Games, followed by unexpected results in the Nationals, probably had broken her down, suggests Kaur. In 2019, Sandhu won 11 medals in individual and team events in the 25m Pistol and 10m Air Pistol events at the Nationals. Apart from winning the gold medal in the 25m junior pistol women civilian category, Sandhu had also bagged the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol sub-youth women category.

"Shooting is a mind game after all, and she seemed to have bogged down with the results this year. She had probably not expected of not winning an individual medal this year. I remember she always wanted to be at the Olympics. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there have been many instances of mental breakdown among students who couldn't perform in their sports because of pressure. We had our sports psychologists counseling our students. But I don't know what led Sandhu to consider these results as her ultimate," says Kaur.



The youngster had started her career as a swimmer and won medals at the national level; she graduated to shooting four years ago at Faridkot.