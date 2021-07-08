At 18, shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar's extraordinary talent makes him a medal hope for Tokyo Olympics

The Indian shooting contingent will soon leave for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Young and experienced Indian shooters have the most realistic chance of winning medals for India, considering their medal rush in the past.



The youngest member of the team, Divyansh Singh Panwar, is just 18 years old. However, don't look at his age, Panwar has been very successful in a brief period. The 10m air rifle shooter is currently at the world's second rank.

Started shooting at 12, entering Olympics at 18

Divyansh hails from Jaipur and started his shooting career in 2014 at Jangpura shooting range at 12. While since his childhood Divyansh had an interest in shooting, as his father drew targets for him and he would shoot with plastic guns.

His father saw his talent and shifted his base to Delhi for training under Deepak Kumar Dubey at Karni Singh Range. Since 2018, Divyansh has been consistently producing excellent performances. In the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup, he clinched the gold medal in 10m air rifle men's event.

Within a year, Panwar became the gold prodigy of India. Rifle shooter bagged the gold medal at ISSF World Cup Final and Asian Games 2019. Divyansh sealed the Olympic birth by clinching the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup, Beijing 2019. Adding to his achievements, he also won the 2019 Golden Target Award, given to best shooters of the year.

To date, Divyansh has grabbed 7 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals on international grounds. Astonishingly, the young shooter has been on the top podium finish many times. The 18-year- old's journey has inspired many young shooters around the nation.