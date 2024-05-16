Delhi High Court upholds Olympics selection policy of NRAI

Delhi High Court has upheld the 2024 Paris Olympic selection policy formulated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday.

The order was pronounced by the Court after the petition filed by a shooter for her non-inclusion was dismissed.

Reacting to the developments, K. Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, “Our selection policy for the Olympic Games 2024 stands upheld being fair, reasonable and transparent. All the athletes have been given a fair chance. The policy is more inclusive for the shooters to qualify.”

The trials followed the declared Paris Olympic schedule where the finals will happen the day after qualifications.

The trial has a system of points where the shooters participate in four trials and the points are calculated from the trials to prepare a leaderboard and the top two at the end of trials will make it to the squad.

India has won a total of 21 Olympic quota places out of a maximum of 24 Quotas for each nation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Games, scheduled to begin on July 26, 2024.

While the Rifle and Pistol disciplines have bagged the maximum eight quotas each, the Shotgun shooters have bagged their highest-ever tally of five quota places.

The squad will look to add to the tally of four Olympic medals (including one gold) that the sport has won so far in the marquee sporting event. Indian shooting squad failed to win any quota at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.