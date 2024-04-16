Delhi High Court takes up Manini Kaushik's plea for Olympic trials participation

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the case of shooter Manini Kaushik's bid to participate in the trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Seeking clarity from both the Centre and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Justice Tushar Rao Gedela instructed authorities to provide instructions by next week on the matter.

Manini Kaushik, a prominent 50m Rifle 3 Positions shooter, has raised concerns about the eligibility criteria for the trials, scheduled to commence from April 18. The court, while acknowledging Kaushik's achievements, including a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games, emphasized the importance of respecting sportspersons' contributions.

Our dedicated and talented 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team has clinched a well-deserved Silver Medal in the Asian Games. They have demonstrated extraordinary talent. Congratulations to Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik. pic.twitter.com/5HL6l9T8Fz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2023

Manini's lawyer highlighted the urgency of the situation, urging the court to allow her to participate in the trials pending a final decision. While the court did not guarantee selection, it stressed the need to provide Manini Kaushik with an opportunity to participate in the selection process, considering the time constraints.



"Let her participate. There is no time. It is already 16th. Give her the opportunity to participate in the selection process. We will hear you. It will not prejudice you. There has to be some credibility of the PM's letter to her," the court said.

Responding to the plea, the NRAI emphasized the non-adversarial nature of the case but raised concerns about the potential ramifications of allowing Kaushik to participate, citing other similarly qualified players.

The court has scheduled further hearings on April 22 to delve deeper into the matter and make a decision that balances the interests of all parties involved.