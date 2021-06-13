Consistency: The mantra behind India's largest-ever shooting team into Olympics

India is emerging as a powerhouse in the shooting sport. 15 Indian ace shooters will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics. A blend of experienced and young shooters will vie for the Olympic medals.

After India's underperformance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the position of India in the shooting has changed drastically. The support of the Indian government, NRAI, and the consistency of shooters have increased the chances of winning medals.



Support of the Sports Authority of India and the NRAI



The Sports Authority of India has played an important role in providing support to the Indian shooting team. The TOPS (Tokyo Olympics podium scheme) helped shooters financially and also availed them all the resources.

The Indian ministry and NRAI shifted the base of the Indian shooting team to Croatia. The decision was taken keeping in mind the rise of covid cases.

This has enabled the Tokyo-bound shooters to train and participate in international events ahead of the mega-quadrennial games.

The Indian shooting contingent was also kept on a top priority for vaccination.

NRAI is making sure that they amend the mistakes made in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The top coaches from Indian to international have been appointed. The guidance of Olympians Suma Shirur, Deepali Deshpande, Jaspal Rana has also played a crucial role in the medal-winning performance.

Fitness and psychological training have also been taken care of.

NRAI has selected the 15-member shooting squad based on consistent performances over the years.

Consistency key to the success of the Indian shooting team

Since 2018, Indian shooters have been producing their best performances. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary are the most consistent performers. Young shooters have clinched medals at almost every ISSF World Cup and established their place in the world's top 5.

India clinched 30 medals at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. Indian shooting team continued their stellar run even after a year gap due to COVID.

Analyzing the depth of the team, Indian shooters aren't just at the country top but they are the leading world rankings as well. Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Abhishek Verma, and Elavenil Valarivan are currently at the world rank one. Followed by Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh who are at the world rank two.

Tokyo-bound Rifle shooters

World top Elavenil Valarivan has maintained her ranking since 2019. Valarivan couldn't reach the podium at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi in her individual 10m air rifle event. However, she clinched the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed event alongside Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Indian shooters competed in the MQS category at the 2021 European shooting championship. They were not eligible for clinching medals. Valarivan topped the MQS category with 630.4 points, while Apurvi Chandela shot a 627.8 finishing at the fourth position.

Currently ranked world number 2 Divyansh Singh Panwar has also had a stellar run since 2018. Divyansh won the bronze medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi in 10m air rifle men's event. Panwar finished second at the European shooting championship with 628.1 points, followed by Deepak Kumar with 627.4 points.





Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar| image courtesy: sportsndtv

In the 50m rifle, 3 positions event men, Aishwary Singh Tomar has climbed up to the world rank two. Young shooter clinched the gold medal after defeating current world top Istvan Peni at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. Olympian Sanjeev Rajput alongside Tejaswini Sawant clinched the gold medal in 50m rifle, 3 P event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. Anjum Moudgil was the only Indian 10m air rifle women shooter who qualified for the finals at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi.



Tokyo-bound Pistol shooters

Indian pistol team comprises the best shooters India has ever produced. Yashaswini Singh Deswal clinched the gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup and climbed up to world rank one. While Abhishek Verma won the bronze medal and became the world rank one. The duo of Deswal and Verma also won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event.

The Indian favorites Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary clinched the silver medals in their individual categories. The duo also continued their dominance in the 10m air pistol mixed event by clinching the gold medal. They are also the favorites to win the Olympic medals. Saurabh Chaudhary also topped the MQS category in the 10m air pistol men's event at the European shooting championship. He scored a terrific 589 out of 600.

In the 25m pistol women category Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker had a medal rush at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. Rahi will compete in her second Olympic games.

Tokyo-bound Shotgun shooters

For the first time, two Indian shooters would compete in the skeet event at the Olympics. Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are a good blend of experienced and young shooters. The skeet shooters clinched the gold medal in the skeet team event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. Training in Italy enables Indian shotgun shooters to get all the resources in time. Hopefully, they will reach their peak performances at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The chances of the Indian shooting team winning medals are very optimistic. Young shooters who have produced excellent performances under pressure dominate the Tokyo-bound team.