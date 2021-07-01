Coaches who trained Indian shooters for Tokyo Olympics

The 15-member Indian shooting contingent is ready to make its mark at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The blend of young and veteran shooters has been training hard for the Olympic day.



However, it is not just the hard work of shooters alone, but also an entire army of support behind them. The biggest support for the Indian shooting team is their coaches.

Interestingly, the team of coaches is a blend of foreign and former Indian shooters. Their contribution to the team has produced some of the world's top shooters.

Jaspal Rana

Junior pistol team coach, Jaspal Rana has been behind the progress of young Indian shooters. Shooting favorites Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Anish Bhanwala started their journey in the junior shooting program under former world champion Jaspal Rana. He also won the Dronacharya award in 2020.

Looking at his shooting career, Rana competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Pistol coach has clinched many international medals in his career, including gold in the Asian and Commonwealth championships.

Unfortunately, there have been some problems between Manu and Jaspal Rana leading to a rift between them. Bhaker has now changed her coach for Tokyo Olympics.

Ronak Pandit

Ronak Pandit is the coach for Tokyo-bound Indian pistol shooters. Interestingly, he is the husband of ace shooter Heena Sidhu.

Pandit has also been a coach to the former world number one Heena Sindhu. After the rift between Manu and Rana, he has been coaching the young shooter.

Pandit won the gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth games in the 25m pistol event.

Pavel Smirnov

Pavel has been the National pistol team's foreign coach for a decade now. During the 2012 London Olympics, he coached Indian shooter Vijay Kumar, who eventually clinched the silver medal in the 25m event.