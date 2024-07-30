Brands face legal action for unauthorised use of Manu Bhaker's image

Brands that used images and videos of India's Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker in their congratulatory advertisements messages without sponsorship are facing legal action for infringing on personality rights, The Economic Times reported today.

Manu opened India's account in Paris 2024 with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday.

Legal action

Since Manu's achievement on Sunday, nearly a dozen brands, including Bajaj Foods, LIC and FIITJEE, have used her images in their advertisements on social media.

These brands had no prior affiliation or sponsorship agreement with Manu, prompting legal notices from her management team.

Neerav Tomar, managing director of IOS Sports and Entertainment, which manages Manu, described these ads as "free-moment marketing" and confirmed that legal proceedings are underway against these companies.

The issue highlights a broader trend of unauthorized use of athletes' images.

A spokesperson from Baseline Ventures, representing several prominent athletes, emphasized that brands without formal sponsorship cannot legally use such images for commercial purposes. The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against violators.

Current situation in India

In India, personality rights and the protection of publicity rights are increasingly being scrutinized. Experts suggest that while global markets have well-established laws to prevent unauthorized commercial exploitation, Indian legal processes can be slow.

There is a call for immediate legal remedies and government intervention to protect national champions.

Manu's victory is historic, as she became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal and ended a 12-year medal drought for Indian shooting at the Olympics.

Manu, who had a challenging debut at the Tokyo Olympics, made a remarkable comeback in Paris 2024, reinforcing her prominence in the sport.