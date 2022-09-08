Log In
Shooting

Bhopal to host ISSF World Cup in 2023 for first time

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, boasting of prime shooting infrastructure, will play first-time host to the ISSF Shooting World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) event in March 2023.

A glimpse from ISSF Shooting World Cup (Source: Getty)
A glimpse from ISSF Shooting World Cup (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-08T15:35:15+05:30

Moving the focus away from the capital, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been chosen as the host city for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) scheduled to be held in March 2023, for the first time.

Madhya Pradesh has come up as a prime place for shooting with the growth of academies in the state with world-class facilities.

The MP Shooting Academy, which has been around for a decade now, has become a hub for shooters from all over the country to come and train as well.

In the last few years, a lot of National Championships and several events have taken place at the MP Academy but an event on the scale of an ISSF World Cup will be a first for the state and the Academy - an opportunity that is incredibly exciting according to the Sports Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

In an interaction with TOI, Scindia mentioned, "Our MP Shooting Academy was launched almost a decade ago and within this span of time, it has made its strong presence felt at the national level. I have no words to define the feeling I have at the moment after getting the news that Bhopal will host the world cup," he said.

A lot of new facilities and world-class ranges have been developed keeping the ISSF World Cup in mind as well.

"It is unbelievable that such world-class shooting ranges have been developed by a state. For improvement in a game, high-level infrastructure is required and shooting is a sport that needs to keep pace with technological advancements," Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra had also commented previously about the MP Academy, geared up to play host.

