Tokyo Olympics: Behind the scenes of Indian shooting team training in Croatia

Fifteen Indian shooters will soon compete at the Tokyo Olympics. It has been predicted to be India's best outing at the Olympic games to date.



Keeping Tokyo-bound shooters safe from the rising covid cases, Indian pistol and rifle shooters were shifted to Croatia, while shotgun shooters went to Italy for training. This also enabled Indian shooters to take part in international champions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Indian shooting team competed at the recently conducted European shooting championship. They will also take part in the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia from 22 June to 3 July 2021. Indian team has been working day and night for the Tokyo Olympics. From physical training to inter-team matches, they are leaving no stone unturned for the Indian Olympic dream. Let's have a look at the training of the Indian shooting team in Croatia. Physical and Mental Training After the Rio Olympics debacle, NRAI has been giving importance to all the aspects of training. The fitness trainers, physiotherapists, and psychologists accompanied the Indian shooting team to Croatia.

Anjum Moudgil and Suma Shirur | source: NRAI instagram

There is no better way to start the morning than a good workout. Indian shooting team starts their training with a team workout.



Indian shooting team during their morning workout | source: NRAI Instagram

Shooters train religiously from morning to evening, it leads to a lot of cramps, body pain, and tiredness. The Indian shooting team physiotherapist is there to help shooters with the post-training pain. This helps Indian shooters in starting their next day with no backlog from yesterday.



Divyasnh Singh Panwar | source: NRAI instagram

Intra and Inter squad matches Match practice is an important part of the shooting game. While hours of training are crucial, competing in matches helps in dealing with pressure. It also helps shooters to keep a track of their performances.

What is better match practice than making world top shooters compete against each other! The Indian shooting team comprises the world's top shooters, which makes the inter-team matches intense. Keeping it interesting and challenging for the Indian team, coaches also conducted unique mixed discipline matches.



source: NRAI instagram source: NRAI instagram Indian shooting team during practice matches |

Hard works always pay off, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat won rewards after their 25m pistol match. The Indian shooting also competed with some foreign shooters in the Intra and Inter squad match stimulation.

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker | source: NRAI instagram

The teamwork of coaches and shooters

NRAI has given every possible support to the Indian shooting team. Indian as well as foreign coaches are training with Indian shooters for the Tokyo Olympics. Shooters need a constant assessment of their technique and weapons. Indian team coaches are there for all their technical needs. Coaches are helping shooters in making adjustments to their weapons which increases their accuracy.

Saurabh Chaudhary with his coach | source: NRAI instagram