Shooting
Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara wins silver in Women's 10m air rifle SH1
Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara won the silver medal in Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 to kick off India's campaign.
India starts the ongoing World Shooting Para Sport World Cup at Changwon, Korea with a silver medal as Avani Lekhara hits 247.8 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. Avani lost the gold to Beijing Paralympics gold medallist Yunri Lee of South Korea. Yunri Lee bounced back from the second position to claim gold with a score of 249.1.
Avani Lekhara will aim to continue her dominance as the World Shooting Para Sports season returns to South Korea for the first time since the 2018 World Championships.
Lekhara, after an incredible show at the Chateauroux 2022 in France in June - when she took the gold with a world record in R2 - women's 10m air rifle final -, will be joined by pistol shooters Singhraj and Rahul Jakhar in the 14-member Indian team.