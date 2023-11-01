Asian Shooting Championships: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won a gold medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 Positions individual final at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.



Aishwary finished fifth in the qualification round with a score of 591 to book his place in the final. In the Final, he shot 463.5 to clinch the gold medal. China's Tian Jiaming (462.7) and Du Linshu (450.3) won silver and bronze, respectively.



China's Tian Jiaming and Kazakhstan's Konstantin Malinovskiy won the available Paris quota places from the event as India was ineligible for any more quota since the country had secured two quota places in this event. Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran won India's optimum two quota places at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

GOLD! 🥇 India’s #AishwaryPratapSinghTomar (centre) signs off the successful 15th @Asian_Shooting championship campaign with a win in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. He shot 463.5 in the final at #Changwon 🇰🇷 for a fourth international gold🎉🔥🇮🇳#TeamIndia #Nishanebaaz pic.twitter.com/GhaeW2iJVe — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 1, 2023

In the qualification round, China's Du Linshu topped the standings with 597 points, followed by Japan's Naoya Okada(595) and Iran's Pourya Norouziyan(593).



India's Akhil Sheoran just missed the final as he finished ninth with a score of 587. Swapnil Kusale finished the qualification round in 11th position with a score of 586.



Earlier, the Indian team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran and Swapnil Kusale won the silver medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.