Asian Shooting Championships 2023: Preview, Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch

Indian shooters will eye more Paris Olympics quota at the 15th edition of the Asian Shooting Championships starting in Changwon, the Republic of Korea, from Tuesday.

Shooters from over 30 Asian nations will compete for 24 direct Paris 2024 Olympic quota spots. Two quotas will be up for grabs in each of the 12 Olympic shooting events.



Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Palak Gulia will be on the hunt for the quotas. Asian Games champion Palak Gulia will look to secure India's first quota for the pistol events.

India has won a total of seven quotas for the Paris Olympics and won't be eligible for the quota in events like the men's 50m rifle 3 positions where Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran have already secured the maximum of two quotas. Sift Kaur Samra won quota in women's 50m rifle 3 positions.

In 10m air rifle, India has one quota each in the men’s and women’s categories through Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh. While in the trap event, Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwari Kumari secured the quota.

India is yet to secure a Paris Olympic quota in pistol and skeet events. The quota places for the Olympics is allocated to the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of their respective countries.



The shooters who have secured will play for the Ranking Points Only (RPO).

Indian Squad at Asian Shooting Championships 2023

Women’s 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

Men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh



Women’s 10m air pistol: Surbhi Rao, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak Gulia



Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Kunal Rana

Women’s trap: Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari (ranking points only), Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris



Men’s trap: Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Bhowneesh Mendiratta (ranking points only)



Women’s skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore



Men’s skeet: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra (ranking points only), Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Ayushi Podder

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran



Women’s 10m air rifle: Ramita, Shriyanka Sadangi, Tilottama Sen



Men’s 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Patil (ranking points only)



10m air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar-Ramita, Arjun Babuta-Tilottama Sen



10m air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh-Surbhi Rao, Shiva Narwal-Palak



Trap mixed team: Prithviraj Tondaiman-Manisha Keer, Kynan Chenai-Preeti Rajak



Skeet mixed team: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka-Ganemat Sekhon, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa-Parinaaz Dhaliwal

Asian Shooting Championships 2023 schedule for finals (IST):

October 24, Tuesday



Women’s 10m air pistol - 9:15 AM



Men’s 10m air pistol - 1:45 PM



October 25, Wednesday



10m air pistol mixed team - 9:30 AM



Women’s skeet - 11:30 AM



Men’s Skeet - 12:30 PM



October 27, Friday



Men’s 10m air rifle - 8:45 AM



Women’s 10m air rifle - 10:45 AM



Skeet mixed team - 11:00 AM



October 28, Saturday



10m air rifle mixed team - 7:45 AM



Women’s 25m pistol - 11:45 AM



October 29, Sunday



Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol - 9:30 AM



Women’s trap - 11:30 AM



Men’s trap - 12:30 PM



October 31, Tuesday



Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 7:30 AM



November 1, Wednesday



Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 8:00 AM



Trap mixed team - 11:00 AM

Live Streaming of Asian Shooting Championships 2023

Asian Shooting Championships 2023 will be streamed at the Olympics.com and the official Olympics app. There will be no live telecast of the Asian Shooting Championship 2023 on any TV channel in India.