Asian Air Gun C'ship: Manu, Mehuli, Divyansh part of 36-member Indian shooting contingent

Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar are among some prominent names in the 36-strong Indian contingent set to take part in the Asian Airgun Championship scheduled in South Korea's Daegu. While Manu is a part of the 10m Air Pistol (Junior Women), Mehuli will headline the women's 10m Air Rifle event.

Yashasvi Joshi will take part in the 10m Air Pistol (Youth Women). In the 10m Air Rifle for Men, Arjun Babuta is India's best bet for a medal while in the junior men category for the same event, Divyansh Singh Panwar is a medal hopeful.

10m Air Rifle

Men- Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil

Junior Men- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik, Sabari Raj, Vidit Jain

Youth Men- Abhinav Shaw, Sheersh Aditya Kashyap, Parth Rakesh Mane

10m Air Pistol

Men- Shiva Narwal, Naveen Vijayveer Sidhu

Junior Men- Samrat Rana, Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar

Youth Men- Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil Amit Sharma

10m Air Rifle

Women- Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar

Junior Women- Ramita Nancy, Tillottama Sen

Youth Women- Yukthi Rajendra, Hazel Gautami Bhanot

10m Air Pistol

Women- Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak

Junior Women- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal

Youth Women- Harnavdeep Kaur, Kaniska Dagar, Yashasvi Joshi.