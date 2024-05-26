Army Marksmanship Unit launches initiative to promote Shooting sport among girls

The Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), known for producing some of India's top shooters including Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and Asian Games gold medallist Jitu Rai, has inaugurated the Army Girls Sports Company (AGSC) dedicated to the shooting discipline. This initiative responds to the growing interest among women in the sport.

The virtual inauguration of the AGSC was conducted by Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, on Saturday. "In an initiative to empower female shooters, the Army Girls Sports Company for the Shooting discipline was inaugurated today at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow, commencing with the first batch of 11 Girl Sports Cadets," stated the Indian Army on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Olympian rifle shooter and Khel Ratna awardee Anjali Bhagwat, National Rifle Association of India Secretary-General Sultan Singh, and Commandant of Infantry School, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi.

"This initiative promises to inspire and empower the next generation of female shooters, setting a robust foundation for future excellence in the field of shooting," read the Army's social media post.



Vijay Kumar earned acclaim by winning the silver medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the London Olympics, while Jitu Rai secured the gold medal in the 50m pistol event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.



The AGSC aims to nurture and develop female shooting talent, contributing to India's growing prowess in the sport on international stages.

