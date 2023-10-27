Asian Shooting C'ships: Arjun Babuta, Tilottama Sen wins Olympics quota

Indian rifle shooters continued their good show at the Asian Shooting Championships. Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen won silver medals on Friday and clinched two more Paris Olympics quota places.

With these two Paris Olympic berths, Indian shooters have secured a total of ten quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics with seven quotas in rifle, two in shotgun, and one in pistol.

Starting the day with a gold medal, Arjun shot 633.4 in the qualification round of the men's 10m air rifle event to clinch the yellow metal in the team event along with Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika with an aggregate score of 1892.4.

Later, Arjun shot 251.2 in the eight-shooter final to win the silver medal behind the Chinese Lihao Sheng (252.1). Another Indian shooter Divyansh Panwar also made it to the final, but finished fourth, scoring 209.6.

This is the second quota place for India in the men's 10m air rifle event after Rudrankksh Patil won the first quota place at the 2022 World Championships.

Former world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished sixth (630.8) while Ravishankar was placed in the fifth position (631.5) but both were ineligible for medals as they were playing only for ranking points.



Tillotama Sen takes the women's quota

Youngster Tillotama Sen won the second quota place of the day and tenth overall quota for India in the 10m women's air rifle event with a score of 252.3 in the final. She missed the gold by 0.1 points as Kwon Eunji shot 252.4 to grab the coveted medal.

Mehuli Ghosh won the first quota place in the event with a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships.

Asian Games medallist Ramita won the bronze medal as she shot 230.6 in the final. Earlier in the day, she finished seventh in the qualification round with 632.3 excluding the RPOs.

Tillotama, Ramita, and Shriyanka Sadangi won the bronze medal in the team event with a total score of 1886.2 behind China and Singapore.

Elavenil Valarivan (631.5) and Nancy (630.3) finished the qualification event third and seventh. They were only playing for the Ranking Points.



Gold Medal for Skeet Mixed team

The Skeet Mixed team of Anant Jeet Singh and Darshana Rathore won the gold medal after beating the Kuwaiti pair of Al Rashidi Abdullah and Al Shamma Eman by 40-37 in the final. Earlier they finished second in qualification with 139, behind this Kuwait pair(140).