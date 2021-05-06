Tokyo Olympics bound shooter Apurvi Chandela tested positive for COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics bound ace rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela has been tested positive for COVID-19. Amid the surge of COVID cases in India, voices against National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) decision to send the shooters to Zagreb, Croatia, next week for a three-month camp grew louder.



The Times of India reported a few coaches and shooters have already conveyed their unwillingness to NRAI to attend the camp.

"The entire country is battling the pandemic and families of shooters and coaches are no different. What if any member of a shooter's family falls ill? How can they come back to help their family? How will they train in peace in Croatia?" sources close to the shooters told TOI.



A top NRAI official said that the camp will go on in Zagreb. However, NRAI's plans to prepare the squad for the Olympics received a jolt after three national coaches – Jaspal Rana, Ronak Pandit and Samaresh Jung – expressed their inability to join the squad citing personal reasons.