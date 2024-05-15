Anjum, Aishwary top 50m qualification round at Olympic Trials T3

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Anjum Moudgil topped the 50m rifle qualification round for the second successive Olympic Trials. They scored 590+ in trial T3 of men's and women's 50m 3P rifle events respectively in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Both Anjum and Aiswary made a strong comeback in their quest to represent India at the Paris Olympics despite a horror show in trial T1.

Aishwary shot a combined total of 590(34x) in the qualification round of trial T3 while Swapnil Kusale ended in second position with 587(27x). Quota winner Akhil Sheoran had a poor round but still ended up in third position with a decent score of 584(26x) because of a perfect 200 in prone.

Chain Singh (583 - 34x)) and Niraj Kumar (583 - 31x)) finished in 4th and 5th position respectively. The finals come up on Thursday where there are a few more points on offer for the five qualified shooters.

OST T3 update:



That's the days work at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges in Bhopal. Aishwary Tomar & Anjum Moudgil top the 50M 3P OST T3 qualification round.

In women's 50m 3P rifle, Anjum (592 - 36x) had an outstanding outing as she shot the highest score of these trials so far in this discipline to top the qualification of T3 closely followed by world record holder, Sift Kaur Samra (589 - 35x) on second.

The leader of the pack after the first two trials, Ashi Chouksey, had an average outing as she managed a total of 585(32x) while Nischal (585 - 29x) and Shriyanka Sadangi (585 - 25x) still lagging behind the trio with a big margin.

The final phase of the Olympics trials is on the horizon as the last batch of the shooters in the 10m air pistol and 10 air rifle discipline will be in action at this Bhopal leg for the first time on Thursday at the qualification round of trial T3 for both genders.