Rapid Fire Cup: Pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala wins gold medal

Olympic-bound pistol shooter, Anish Bhanwala, had an amazing start to his last tournament before heading to the Paris Olympics 2024. He won the gold medal at Rapid Fire Cup Competiton-1 in Suhl, Germany on Tuesday.

He shot an amazing score of 35 out of 40 shots in the final to clinch the title at the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. The competition level at the tournament was pretty good with a few of the world's best shooters taking participation at the event.

The world championships medalists, Florian Peter (32) of Germany and Clément Bessaguet (28) of France won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

#Shooting | Anish Bhanwala🇮🇳 with an impressive performance in the first competition of the Rapid Fire cup in Suhl, Germany. He won the final with a score of 35 (out of 40). 👌✨



Earlier, Anish had an outstanding outing in the qualification round, where he shot an amazing score of 588, having a solid 25 X-shots to finish in the second position. He also had a series of the perfect 100 to start day two of qualification.

Meanwhile, the second Indian shooter, Vijayveer Sidhu didn't have a good outing as he scored a total of 578 and finished in the 15th position. He showed a good consistent showing with 97+ scores in five of the six series.

But, he had a horrible third series on the first day where he shot a dismal 91 and made it a humongous task for him to reach the final in such a high competition.

However, he will have another chance to attain a better qualification score before heading for the Paris Olympics as there is one more competition in 25m rapid fire at this event tomorrow. Anish will also be taking part in that, sighting for another podium finish.