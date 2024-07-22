Anish Bhanwala: India's Shooting star gears up for Paris Olympics

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw closer, 21-year-old Anish Bhanwala is intensifying his training, aiming to bring glory to India in the world of pistol shooting.

Hailing from Karnal, Haryana, Anish specializes in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, 25m Pistol, and 25m Standard Pistol events.

His journey from a small village in Sonipat to the global stage is a testament to his dedication, skill, and unwavering support from his family.

Anish's rise in the world of shooting began in 2017 when he joined the Indian Shooting Team. His talent was quickly recognized, and he went on to represent India at various prestigious events, including the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2018 Asian Games, ISSF Junior World Championships, and numerous ISSF Senior and Junior World Cups.

His impressive performances have earned him a place among the top shooters in the world, and he is now one of India's brightest hopes for an Olympic medal.

Early life and passion for shooting

Born in Kashandi, Sonipat, Anish was brought up in Karnal, Haryana. He attended St. Theresa's Convent Sr. Sec. School, where his interest in sports began to flourish. Initially, Anish was involved in modern pentathlon, which combines fencing, swimming, equestrian, shooting, and running

. At just 11 years old, he participated in the Modern Pentathlon World Championship in Cyprus, where he discovered his passion for shooting.

Recognizing his potential, Anish's father borrowed a pistol for him to practice, and the family moved to New Delhi in 2017 to provide him with the best training facilities at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Anish's elder sister, Muskan Bhanwala, is also an accomplished shooter, further fueling his drive to excel in the sport.

Rising to prominence

Anish's career is marked by a series of significant achievements. At the 2017 ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, he won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal, setting a new world record in the 25m Standard Pistol event with a score of 579/600. In the same year, he won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

In 2018, Anish made history at the Commonwealth Games by winning a gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, becoming the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He continued his winning streak at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney, securing one individual gold and one team silver medal.

Anish's transition to senior-level competitions was equally impressive. In 2019, he set a new national record with a score of 588/600 at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi and broke his own record at the 65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal with a score of 590/600.



In 2023, Anish continued to shine, winning an individual bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo and two bronze medals at the Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon. These achievements not only added to his medal tally but also secured an Olympic quota for India in the Rapid Fire Pistol event, ending an 11-year wait for the country.



With his sights set on the Olympic podium, he is poised to make history once again and bring pride to his nation.

Anish's outstanding contributins to Indian shooting have earned him several accolades, including the National Child Award in the Sports category, the Mahindra Scorpio TOISA 2018 award for Emerging Player of The Year, the Yono SBI 20 Under 20 Sports Achiever award, and the TOISA 2020 award for Emerging Player of The Year.

Major achievements

World Championships



- Silver medal, 2022 Cairo, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

Commonwealth Games

- Gold medal, 2018 Gold Coast, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Commonwealth Championships

- Silver medal, 2017 Brisbane, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Asian Games

- Bronze medal, 2023 Hangzhou, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team

South Asian Games

- Gold medal, 2019 Kathmandu, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

- Gold medal, 2019 Kathmandu, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team

ISSF World Cup

- Bronze medal, 2023 Cairo, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

- Gold medal, 2022 Cairo, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

- Silver medal, 2022 Cairo, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team

- Silver medal, 2022 Changwon, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team

- Bronze medal, 2022 Changwon, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

As Anish Bhanwala prepares for the biggest stage in sports, the hopes of a nation rest on his shoulders. With his remarkable track record and relentless spirit, he is undoubtedly one of India's most promising athletes heading into the Paris Olympics.