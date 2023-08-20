ISSF World C'Ships 2023: Akhil Sheoran wins bronze, secures India's 5th Olympic shooting quota

Akhil Sheoran won a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championships 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. His remarkable performance not only secured him a place on the podium but also ensured India a quota place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Since Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish, who clinched the fourth position, and Petr Nymbursky had already obtained Olympic quota places, Akhil's task was to secure a place within the top four among the remaining six competitors in the final - a task he adeptly accomplished.

Throughout the final, Akhil demonstrated strong tenacity.

Its 2/2 Quota in 50M 3 Position Men through Akhil Sheoran. Im very happy today. 50M events are close to my heart, & its great to see Indians have stepped up in this too!Worked closely with both quota winners and having bench strength like Aishwary, Im sure we are ready for… — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 20, 2023

Despite beginning in the sixth position after the initial kneeling series, he made a comeback during the prone and standing sections, collecting a total score of 450 and thereby securing third place on the podium.



The gold medal was convincingly secured by Austria's Alexander Schmirl, boasting an impressive score of 462.6, while the silver medal was won by Czech Republic's Petr Nymbursky with a score of 459.2.

🥉 Big congrats, Akhil Sheoran! Bronze at the World Shooting Championships in Baku + Olympic quota for Paris Games. Your excellence shines again! #Paris2024 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 20, 2023

In the preliminary qualifying rounds, Akhil finished at the sixth spot with a score of 585, successfully progressing to the final eight-man phase.



Aishwary Pratap finishes 13th

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured the thirteenth rank in the qualifying phase with a score of 583, while Niraj Kumar earned the fortieth position with a tally of 577.

With Akhil Sheoran ensuring India a quota place, India now has secured five spots in Paris 2024 Olympics shooting.

On Saturday, women’s 10m air rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh secured India's fourth quota place after winning a bronze medal at the ISSF World Championships. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions) are the other Indian shooters who have secured Olympic quota places at last year’s ISSF World Championships.

The ISSF World Championship 2023 has a total of 48 Olympic quota places on offer, earmarking the top four performers (with a one-per-country limitation) in each of the twelve Olympic individual shooting events to earn these sought-after quotas.