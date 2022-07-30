Actor Ajith Kumar wins gold at Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship

Actor Ajith Kumar has struck gold again at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship in Trichy which is being held this week. According to a press release from the event, the veteran actor won a total of four gold and two bronze medals.

The 51-year-old's medals came in four team events - the CFP Master Men team event, the STD P Master Men team event and the 50 metres FP Master Men team event.

Last year, the actor won six gold medals at the shooting championship which was held in Chennai.

The popular actor has been known to follow multiple sports passions and has participated in Formula Two racing as well.

In 2003, he participated in Formula BMW Asia Championship, finishing 12th over the season. In 2010, he returned to racing, participating in the FIA Formula Two Championship, the feeder series to F1 World Championship. Ajith was last seen onscreen in the blockbuster Tamil film Valimai.