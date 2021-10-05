Aishwary Tomar wins gold, breaks record at shooting Junior World Championships

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched gold in 50m Rifle three positions men's event with a new junior world record at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima on Monday.



India has already bagged eight gold medals at the tournament and sitting top of the table with a total of 17 medals, ahead of USA's 12.

WORLD RECORD! 🚨 Aishwary Pratap Singh sets the new Junior World Record of 463.4 to win the 50m 3x position Gold medal at the Junior World Championships, in Lima, Peru. 🥇💥 #BetterEveryday 🇮🇳 #ISSFJuniorWorlds

20-year-old Aishwary had earlier equalled the junior world record of 1185 during the qualification stage, but this time he went further ahead in the final, where finished with a record score of 463.4 which was 6.9 more than the score of silver medallist Lucas Bernard Denis Kryzs of France.



Earlier in the day, 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol event while her compatriot Manu Bhaker won bronze.