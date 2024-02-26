Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar surpasses World Record score at Indian Shooting trials

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, the Tokyo Olympian and Indian shooting sensation has surpassed the world record score in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, on Monday. Tomar achieved this remarkable feat at India's national shooting trials held at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges in Bhopal on Monday.

Tomar secured a phenomenal score of 466.4 in the final, eclipsing the previous world record of 461.1 held by Czech shooter Jiri Privratsky. However this won't be considered as a new world record as it is achieved in trials.

Following closely behind, Niraj Kumar claimed the second spot with 460.9, while Goldie Gurjar secured third place with a score of 445.6.



The trials, organized by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), featured Group A shooters, including the top-ranked marksmen and markswomen from the country. Tomar's stellar performance not only solidified his dominance in the 50m rifle 3 positions event but also propelled him to the forefront of the NRAI's Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG) list.

As India gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the top five Indian shooters based on national rankings as of February 29 will earn the coveted opportunity to participate in the NRAI's final selection trials. With India already securing an impressive 19 out of 24 quotas in shooting for the upcoming Summer Games, the nation's shooting contingent is shaping up to be a formidable force on the international stage.

R Narmada Nithin emerged victorious in the women's 10m air rifle event, Neha overcame seasoned opponents to clinch victory in the women's 25m pistol event with a score of 251.8. Following closely, Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey claimed the second spot after a shoot-off, while Nisha Kanwar secured third place with a score of 229.1.

In the women's 25m pistol event, Neha claimed the crown with an impressive 31 hits in the final. Rahi Sarnobat secured the second position with 29 hits, closely followed by Anisa Sayyed in third place with 22 hits.