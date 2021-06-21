Shooting
2021 ISSF Shooting World Cup: Preview, Indian team, When and Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming
The Indian shooting contingent will vie for medals at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, Croatia ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
With the Tokyo Olympics being almost a month away, the Indian shooting team will take part in the upcoming ISSF World Cup. The shooting world cup will be held in Osijek, Croatia from 22nd June to 2nd July 2021. 300 shooters from 53 countries are expected to compete.
Preview
The Indian shooting team is already training in Croatia, it is an opportunity for them to get some taste of match pressure ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It will preview the shooting contingent's performance.
Before Tokyo Olympics, it will also help the team analyze their performances and shortcomings.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of tournaments got canceled. In 2021, the Indian pistol and rifle team got a chance to take part in the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. While the shotgun team took part in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, Egypt, and New Delhi.
The Indian team competed at the European shooting championship; however, they were not in the conquest for medals.
Who are the athletes to watch out for?
Indian shooting team produced a record-breaking performance at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, by clinching 30 medals. Notably, all 15 Tokyo-bound shooters clinched medals. The scores at the European shooting championship also showcased their excellent form.
Eyes would be on all fifteen shooters as they are dominating the world rankings. However, based on scores and consistent performances in the past, let's have a look at the top medal contenders.
Likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, and Divyansh Singh Panwar are favorites to clinch medals in 10m individual categories. The nation has always dominated the mixed events (10m air pistol and rifle) medal tally, hopefully, they will maintain their records.
Anjum Moudgil has been scoring consistently in 10m air rifle, she has a good chance of reaching the finals. Eyes would also be on 25m pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat and 50m rifle, 3 positions shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh.
What to expect in the 2021 ISSF World Cup, Croatia?
A strong medal-winning performance by the Indian shooting team can be expected.
However, the world cup will be an intense competition between many Tokyo-bound shooters and former Olympians from all over the world. Shooting powerhouses who missed out on the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi might compete in Croatia.
Albeit the nation can be confident to see some medal-winning outings, as the shooters have been consistent over the years. But, being a mental and unpredictable sport, only time will tell how many medals India will bag.
Where to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup, Croatia, and Live Streaming?
The live stream of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, Croatia will be on the Internation Shooting Sport Federation YouTube channel.
Their social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram will also provide live updates for the world cup.
When to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup, Croatia?
All the times are in the Osijek time, GMT + 2:00
Only matches mentioned with live timings will be streamed on the YouTube channel.
24.06 (Thursday)
12:00: Final 10m Air Rifle Men (Watch live at 11:55)
14:00:Final 10m Air Rifle Women (Watch live at 13:55)
16:15: Final 10m Air Pistol Women (Watch live at 16:10)
18:15:Final 10m Air Pistol Men (Watch live at 18:10)
25.06 (Friday)
10:15: Final Air Rifle Team Men (Watch live at 10:10)
11:30:Final Air Rifle Team Women
13:00: Final Air Pistol Team Men (Watch live at 12:55)
14:15:Final Air Pistol Team Women (Watch live at 14:10)
17:00: Final Skeet Women (Watch live at 16:55)
18:15: Final Skeet Men (Watch live at 18:10)
26.06 (Saturday)
10:00: Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (Watch live at 09:55)
14:15: Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Watch live at 14:10)
16:30: Final Skeet Team Women (Watch live at 16:25)
18:00: Final Skeet Team Men (Watch live at 17:55)
27.06 (Sunday)
15:00:Final Skeet Mixed Team (Watch live at 14:55)
18:30:Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men (Watch live at 18:25)
28.06 (Monday)
11:30:Final 25m Pistol Women (Watch live at 11:25)
15:30:Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women (Watch live at 15:25)
18:30:Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men (Watch live at 18:25)
29.06 (Tuesday)
11:30:Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
14:15:Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (Watch live at 14:10)
18:15:Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team (Watch live at 18:10)
30.06 (Wednesday)
14:00: Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team (Watch live at 13:55)
16:30: Final Trap Women (Watch live at 16:25)
17:45: Final Trap Men (Watch live at 17:40)
01.07 (Thursday)
11:00: Final 25m Pistol Team Women (Watch live at 10:55)
14:00:Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men (Watch live at 13:55)
16:30:Final Trap Team Women (Watch live at 16:25)
18:00: Final Trap Team Men (Watch live at 17:55)
02.07 (Friday)
16:00: Final Trap Mixed Team (Watch live at 15:55)