2021 ISSF Shooting World Cup: Preview, Indian team, When and Where to Watch, LIVE Streaming

With the Tokyo Olympics being almost a month away, the Indian shooting team will take part in the upcoming ISSF World Cup. The shooting world cup will be held in Osijek, Croatia from 22nd June to 2nd July 2021. 300 shooters from 53 countries are expected to compete.



Preview

The Indian shooting team is already training in Croatia, it is an opportunity for them to get some taste of match pressure ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It will preview the shooting contingent's performance.

Before Tokyo Olympics, it will also help the team analyze their performances and shortcomings.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of tournaments got canceled. In 2021, the Indian pistol and rifle team got a chance to take part in the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. While the shotgun team took part in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, Egypt, and New Delhi.

The Indian team competed at the European shooting championship; however, they were not in the conquest for medals.

Who are the athletes to watch out for?



Indian shooting team produced a record-breaking performance at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, by clinching 30 medals. Notably, all 15 Tokyo-bound shooters clinched medals. The scores at the European shooting championship also showcased their excellent form.

Eyes would be on all fifteen shooters as they are dominating the world rankings. However, based on scores and consistent performances in the past, let's have a look at the top medal contenders.

Likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan, and Divyansh Singh Panwar are favorites to clinch medals in 10m individual categories. The nation has always dominated the mixed events (10m air pistol and rifle) medal tally, hopefully, they will maintain their records.